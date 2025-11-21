At least 41 dead as relentless rains flood Vietnam

At least 41 dead as relentless rains flood Vietnam

November 21, 2025   10:51 am

Relentless rains and floods have killed at least 41 people in central Vietnam since the weekend, while a search continues for nine still missing, state media reported.

The deluge has submerged more than 52,000 homes and left half a million households and businesses without power, according to reports.

Rainfall exceeded 1.5m (5ft) in several areas over the past three days, even rising beyond the 1993 flood peak of 5.2m in some parts.

The worst-hit areas include the coastal cities of Hoi An and Nha Trang, as well as a key coffee production belt in the central highlands - where farmers are already reeling from a stalled harvest because of earlier storms.

Extreme weather has battered Vietnam in recent months. Two typhoons, Kalmaegi and Bualoi, left a trail of deaths and destruction within weeks of each other.

Natural disasters in Vietnam have wreaked damage amounting to $2bn between January to October this year, according to government estimates.

Photographs published by local media show people stranded on roofs as floodwaters creep into their homes, while a video circulating online shows a suspension bridge in Lam Dong province getting torn off its anchors.

The province has declared a state of emergency after landslides damaged major roads and highways.

Traffic was completely halted after part of the Mimosa Pass, a key entry route into the popular tourist city of Da Lat, collapsed into a ravine, while a bus narrowly avoided falling into the gap, AFP news agency reported.

Tens of thousands of residents have been evacuated across the flood-affected regions. Military toops and police officers have been deployed to set up emergency shelters to relocate people to safety.

A restaurant owner in Nha Trang told AFP his shops were submerged by about a metre of water.

“I am worried about our furniture in my restaurants and shops, but of course I cannot do anything now,” said the restaurant owner, Bui Quoc Vinh.

“I don’t think the water is going to recede soon, as the rain has not stopped.”

Authorities have warned of moderate to heavy downpours in central Vietnam through Sunday at least.

Source: BBC 

--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)