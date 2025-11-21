SJB suspends membership of ex-Pannala PS member arrested over narcotics seizure

SJB suspends membership of ex-Pannala PS member arrested over narcotics seizure

November 21, 2025   11:28 am

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has suspended the party membership of the former SJB member of the Pannala Pradeshiya Sabha, who was arrested in connection with the seizure of the narcotics haul from a fishing vessel off the southern coast yesterday (20).  

Opposition Leader and SJB leader Sajith Premadasa confirmed that the suspension is effective immediately and stated that a separate inquiry will be conducted to determine further action.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter) Premadasa stated: 

“SJB membership of the person accused of narcotics related arrest yesterday has been suspended with immediate effect and a separate inquiry will be initiated to take further relevant action in this regard.”

“SJB as a party is vehemently opposed to the narco trade which is a cancer to our society and we firmly believe in reformulating our laws in order to institute the highest punishment on those who engage in this illegal reprehensible activity,” he said.

The multi-day fishing vessel carrying the narcotics haul, which was intercepted on Thursday (20) by the Sri Lanka Navy in the southern seas, was later brought to the Tangalle Fisheries Harbour along with the six local fishermen arrested while on board.

According to police, the vessel was intercepted during a joint operation conducted by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), based on intelligence received by the security forces.

Authorities revealed earlier this morning (21) that the large haul of narcotics, includes more than 115 kilograms of heroin packed into 100 packets contained in five bags and over 261 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) packed into 200 packets contained in 13 bags. 

Meanwhile, two firearms including a revolver, a pistol, and two magazines found on board the vessel have also been taken into custody. 

