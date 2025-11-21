MP Archchuna alleges death threats in Parliament Cafeteria

MP Archchuna alleges death threats in Parliament Cafeteria

November 21, 2025   12:30 pm

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna has alleged that a Puttalam District MP of the National People’s Power (NPP) made death threats against him at the Parliament cafeteria today (21).

MP Archchuna claimed in Parliament that he was threatened by Puttalam District MP Muhammad Faizal of the NPP.

According to MP Archchuna, the incident occurred after he raised a question in Parliament regarding an issue in the Puttalam District, which angered MP Faizal and allegedly prompted the threats.

MP Archchuna has requested the Speaker to conduct a formal investigation into the matter, including reviewing CCTV footage from the location where the alleged threats took place.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)