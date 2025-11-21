MP Archchuna alleges death threats in Parliament Cafeteria

Jaffna District Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna has alleged that a Puttalam District MP of the National People’s Power (NPP) made death threats against him at the Parliament cafeteria today (21).

MP Archchuna claimed in Parliament that he was threatened by Puttalam District MP Muhammad Faizal of the NPP.

According to MP Archchuna, the incident occurred after he raised a question in Parliament regarding an issue in the Puttalam District, which angered MP Faizal and allegedly prompted the threats.

MP Archchuna has requested the Speaker to conduct a formal investigation into the matter, including reviewing CCTV footage from the location where the alleged threats took place.