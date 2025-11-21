NPP-held Soranathota PS budget defeated for second time

The 2026 budget of the Soranathota Pradeshiya Sabha, which is controlled by the National People’s Power (NPP), has been defeated for the second time today (21) by a margin of one vote.

During the voting, seven members representing the opposition had cast their votes against the NPP budget.

In contrast, six members of the NPP had voted in favor of the budget, and accordingly, the NPP budget was defeated by one vote.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that two members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), representing the opposition, were absent during today’s budget vote.

The opposition has 10 members in this council and six members of the National People’s Power.

Meanwhile, a member who suddenly fell ill during the budget debate held in the Soranathota PS today was admitted to the hospital.

The NPP budget was defeated by three votes in the first budget vote held on November 7.