Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Alleged shooter & other suspects further remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the further remand of a group of suspects, including the alleged shooter, arrested in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, until December 05.

The case was taken up today (21) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects, who are currently held at the Boossa Prison, were produced before the court via Zoom technology.

During the proceedings, an officer of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) submitted a progress report on the investigations conducted thus far.

The officer also requested court permission to name a suspect identified as Supun Pradeep Kumara—who is presently in remand custody in connection with another incident—as the 35th suspect in the case.

The Magistrate granted the request and ordered prison authorities to produce the suspect before the court at the next hearing.

The CCD officer further informed the court that investigations will continue based on statements obtained from two suspects already in remand over the incident.

He also sought permission to record statements from another suspect currently in remand, which was approved by the Magistrate.

Additionally, the officer reported that copies of detention orders issued against three suspects, including the notorious underworld figure “Kehelbaddara Padme”—who are being interrogated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)—have been submitted to the court.

Accordingly, the CCD requested a date to report on the progress of the investigations and to extend the remand orders for the suspects.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that all suspects be further remanded until December 05 and directed the CCD to present an updated progress report on that date.