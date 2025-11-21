Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Alleged shooter & other suspects further remanded

Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder: Alleged shooter & other suspects further remanded

November 21, 2025   02:10 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the further remand of a group of suspects, including the alleged shooter, arrested in connection with the murder of underworld figure Sanjeewa Kumara Samararatne, alias ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’, until December 05.

The case was taken up today (21) before Colombo Chief Magistrate Asanga S. Bodaragama, Ada Derana reporter said.

The suspects, who are currently held at the Boossa Prison, were produced before the court via Zoom technology.

During the proceedings, an officer of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) submitted a progress report on the investigations conducted thus far. 

The officer also requested court permission to name a suspect identified as Supun Pradeep Kumara—who is presently in remand custody in connection with another incident—as the 35th suspect in the case.

The Magistrate granted the request and ordered prison authorities to produce the suspect before the court at the next hearing.

The CCD officer further informed the court that investigations will continue based on statements obtained from two suspects already in remand over the incident. 

He also sought permission to record statements from another suspect currently in remand, which was approved by the Magistrate.

Additionally, the officer reported that copies of detention orders issued against three suspects, including the notorious underworld figure “Kehelbaddara Padme”—who are being interrogated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)—have been submitted to the court.

Accordingly, the CCD requested a date to report on the progress of the investigations and to extend the remand orders for the suspects.

After considering the facts presented, the Magistrate ordered that all suspects be further remanded until December 05 and directed the CCD to present an updated progress report on that date.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

No driving licences will be issued to foreigners to drive three-wheelers  DMT confirms (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

President claims certain groups attempting to create artificial issues to cover up real issues (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

'We have no desire to delay PC election' - Minister Bimal Ratnayake (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)

Gammanpila claims govt spreading fake news as it fears joint opposition rally (English)