Police remove loudspeakers installed outside Nugegoda rally venue

November 21, 2025   03:38 pm

The “Maha Jana Handa” public rally, organized by several opposition parties in protest against the government, is scheduled to commence today (21) at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre in Nugegoda.

Opposition political representatives had visited the venue this morning (21) to inspect the preparations for the event, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sarvajana Balaya, and the National Freedom Front (NFF) have announced that they will not participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, the Police Media Division had issued a statement concerning the use of loudspeakers at the rally. 

The statement notes that the GCE Advanced Level (A/L) examination is being held today from 8.30 a.m. to 11.40 a.m. and from 2.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m. at examination centres located in the vicinity of the rally venue. Therefore, the statement emphasizes that loudspeaker use must not disrupt the conduct of these examinations.

Accordingly, the organizers were instructed to restrict loudspeaker use strictly within the premises of the venue. 

The statement further stated that there should be no hindrances to students sitting for the examinations and those leaving after completing them.

Subsequently, the police officers had proceeded to remove the loudspeakers that had been installed outside the rally premises.

