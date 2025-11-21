School cut-off marks of 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship exam released

The school cut-off marks for the admission of students to Grade 06 of schools based on the results of the 2025 Grade 5 Scholarship Examination have been released online by the Ministry of Education.

According to the ministry, information regarding the cut-off marks for Grade 6 admissions in 2026 is available on the Ministry’s official website: www.moe.gov.lk.

Students and parents may also check the schools to which students have been allocated by visiting: https://g6application.moe.gov.lk/

See the full list of cut-off marks below:

2025 Grade 5 Scholership Exam - Cutoff Mark - 2025 by Adaderana Online