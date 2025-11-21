Maha Jana Handa joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda

Maha Jana Handa joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda

November 21, 2025   04:18 pm

The “Maha Jana Handa” public rally, organized by several opposition parties in protest against the government, has commenced today (21) at the Ananda Samarakoon Open Air Theatre in Nugegoda. 

Opposition political representatives had visited the venue this morning (21) to inspect the preparations for the event, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Sarvajana Balaya, and the National Freedom Front (NFF) have announced that they will not participate in the rally.

Meanwhile, a special traffic and security plan has been implemented to ensure the safety of Members of Parliament, dignitaries, political party leaders, representatives, supporters, and the public attending the rally, the Police Media Division said.

