Train services resume on up-country railway line as tracks restored

November 21, 2025   04:51 pm

Sri Lanka Railways has confirmed that the obstructions that existed on the up-country railway line has now been cleared, and the tracks on the line have been restored to a condition suitable for train operations.

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to operate the night mail train from Colombo Fort to Badulla (departing Colombo Fort at 8:30 p.m.) and the night mail train from Badulla to Colombo Fort (departing Badulla at 6:30 p.m.) as scheduled today (21).

However, train number 1007, running from Colombo Fort to Badulla at 9:45 a.m., and train number 1008, running from Badulla to Colombo Fort at 10:20 a.m., will be canceled tomorrow (22), while all other trains on the up-country route will operate as normal.

The night mail trains were on the two previous nights (Nov. 19 & 20) due to ongoing repairs and clearance of the rail tracks following a rockfall and earth slip between Ohiya and Idalgashinna.

Train operations on the up-country railway line were disrupted due to a derailment caused by fallen trees and a landslide between Idalgashinna and Ohiya railway stations.

