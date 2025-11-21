Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended

Early landslide warning issued for several areas in seven districts of the island owing to the prevailing heavy rain, have been extended.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (21) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (22).

Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:

Badulla District: Haputhale, Uva Paranagama, Kandaketiya, and Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Mathugama DSD and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Ganga Ihala Korale, Udunuwara, Thumpane, Pasbaga Korale, Gangawata Korale, Ududumbara, Udapalatha, Pathahewaheta, and Yatinuwara DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Aranayake, Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala, Kegalle, Mawanella, Rambukkana, Galigamuwa, Ruwanwella, and Warakapola DSDs and surrounding areas

Kurunegala District: Mawathagama, Rideegama, and Mallawapitiya DSDs and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Walapane, Ambagamuwa, Hangurakketha, and Kotmale DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Kolonna, Balangoda, Imbulpe, Kalawana, Ratnapura, and Kiriella DSDs and surrounding areas

The NBRO has also taken steps to update these warnings for the Divisional Secretariat Divisions.