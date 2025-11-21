Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended
November 21, 2025 06:13 pm
Early landslide warning issued for several areas in seven districts of the island owing to the prevailing heavy rain, have been extended.
Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 4:00 p.m. today (21) until 4:00 p.m. tomorrow (22).
Level-1 (Yellow) warnings have been issued to residents of following areas:
Badulla District: Haputhale, Uva Paranagama, Kandaketiya, and Haldummulla Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) and surrounding areas
Kalutara District: Mathugama DSD and surrounding areas
Kandy District: Ganga Ihala Korale, Udunuwara, Thumpane, Pasbaga Korale, Gangawata Korale, Ududumbara, Udapalatha, Pathahewaheta, and Yatinuwara DSDs and surrounding areas
Kegalle District: Aranayake, Yatiyanthota, Deraniyagala, Kegalle, Mawanella, Rambukkana, Galigamuwa, Ruwanwella, and Warakapola DSDs and surrounding areas
Kurunegala District: Mawathagama, Rideegama, and Mallawapitiya DSDs and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya District: Walapane, Ambagamuwa, Hangurakketha, and Kotmale DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District: Kolonna, Balangoda, Imbulpe, Kalawana, Ratnapura, and Kiriella DSDs and surrounding areas
The NBRO has also taken steps to update these warnings for the Divisional Secretariat Divisions.