Sri Lanka’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra, met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas in Brussels.

During the meeting on 20 November, EU High Representative Kallas—an accomplished European leader and former Prime Minister of Estonia—engaged in productive discussions with Deputy Minister Hemachandra on strengthening Sri Lanka–EU relations, the Foreign Ministry said.

“Both sides reviewed ongoing areas of cooperation, explored new opportunities for collaboration, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to enhancing the longstanding partnership between Sri Lanka and the European Union,” the statement added.

Deputy Minister Hemachandra, also met with Member of the Belgian Chamber of Representatives and President of the Belgium–Sri Lanka Parliamentary Friendship Group, Franky Demon, yesterday.

The Deputy Minister outlined Sri Lanka’s ongoing engagements with Belgium and the European Union while both sides discussed strengthening parliamentary cooperation and expanding bilateral ties in friendship, trade, investment, and tourism.

The Deputy Foreign Minister is undertaking an official visit to Brussels, Belgium, from 19 to 22 November, 2025, to attend the 4th EU-Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum.

During the visit, Deputy Minister is expected to participate in the high-level sessions of the EU Indo Pacific Ministerial Forum and hold bilateral meetings with dignitaries and officials of the European Union.