25 Police Inspectors including several OICs transferred with immediate effect

Twenty-five Inspector Rank police officers, including several Officers-in-Charge (OICs) of police stations and divisions, have been transferred with immediate effect, according to the National Police Commission (NPC).

Sri Lanka Police Media Division stated that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has ordered the respective transfers, which take effect from today (21), with the approval of the NPC.

Meanwhile, Ravi Padmakumara, who served as the OIC of Norochcholai Police Station, who has been accused of having links with drug traffickers, has been transferred to the Gampaha Division with effect from November 19.

It is further noted that an investigation against Padmakumara is currently underway on the instructions of the IGP.