Sri Lanka, Pakistan agree to continue close bilateral collaboration

November 21, 2025   09:45 pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment of Sri Lanka, Arun Hemachandra, on the sidelines of the 4th EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum being held from 20-21 November 2025 in Brussels.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to continue close collaboration bilaterally and at multilateral fora.

The two sides highlighted the importance of strengthening the existing fraternal relations between the two countries through high-level exchanges.

They underlined the need to capitalize on the immense goodwill that exists between Pakistan and Sri Lanka by expanding cooperation across diverse areas, including trade and investment, tourism, culture, education, defence, agriculture, human resource development, etc.

Separately, the DPM Ishaq Dar also met with the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines, Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further mutual cooperation.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at their ongoing collaboration at the UN and other multilateral fora, especially through support to each other’s candidatures, and reaffirmed their commitment to stay in close contact.

Source: APP
--Agencies  

