Heavy showers above 100 mm expected in parts of the island

November 22, 2025   07:19 am

The Meteorology Department states that showery weather conditions are expected to intensify over the island in the next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Northern, North-Central and Eastern provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m.

Heavy rainfall above 100 mm are likely at some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, it said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, Western and Southern provinces during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

