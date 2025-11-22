Boats deployed to assist A/L candidates in flood hit areas of Galle and Matara

Boats deployed to assist A/L candidates in flood hit areas of Galle and Matara

November 22, 2025   08:19 am

Steps are being taken to facilitate transportation for students sitting for the 2025 G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination, after several areas in the Galle and Matara districts were inundated due to heavy rains, the Commissioner General of Examinations announced.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) has reported that flooding in multiple locations within these districts has caused significant traffic disruptions.

In response, the DMC has deployed several boats to assist students traveling to their respective examination centres. 

Commissioner General of Examinations A.K.S. Indika Kumari Liyanage stated that all necessary measures are currently being implemented to ensure that affected students can reach their exam centres without delay.

