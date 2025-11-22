Minor flood warnings issued for several low-lying areas

The Irrigation Department has issued a warning of potential minor flooding in the upper and middle reaches of the Gin Ganga and Nilwala river basins due to the prevailing heavy rainfall.

In a statement, the department said considerable rainfall had been recorded in the catchment areas of the Gin Ganga Basin as of 9:00 PM, yesterday (21).

Based on the current rainfall patterns and water levels observed at hydrological stations, there is a possibility of minor flooding in the low-lying areas of the Gin Ganga valley, particularly in the Neluwa, Thawalama, Nagoda, Niyagama, Welivitiya-Divithura, Elpitiya, and Akmeemana Divisional Secretariat areas over the next 24 hours, it said.

Residents and motorists traveling through these areas have been urged to remain vigilant, while Disaster Management Authorities have been requested to take necessary precautionary measures.

Similarly, substantial rainfall has also been reported in the upstream and middle catchment areas of the Nilwala River Basin as of 9:00 PM, yesterday (21).

According to the Irrigation Department, low-lying areas in the Pasgoda, Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, and Thihagoda Divisional Secretariat areas may experience flooding within the next 24 hours.

Residents and vehicle operators are advised to exercise heightened caution, the Department said.

Meanwhile, authorities have opened four spill gates of the Rajanganaya Reservoir and two spill gates of the Angamuwa Reservoir due to rising water levels.

The Department of Meteorology has also forecast an increase in rainfall across the island in the coming days. Deputy Director of Weather Forecasting and Disaster Management, Meril Mendis, stated that heavy showers exceeding 100 mm are likely in parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern Provinces, as well as the Nuwara Eliya District.

In response to the persistent heavy rainfall, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) has further updated the landslide warnings already issued for nine districts.