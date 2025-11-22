Several persons trapped after landslide at Kadugannawa; Traffic restricted on Colombo-Kandy road

Several individuals have been reported trapped following a landslide near Ganetenna Junction in Kadugannawa on the Colombo–Kandy main road, police said.

The landslide reportedly struck a roadside shop, with earth and debris collapsing onto the shop and several vehicles.

The shop which sells snacks and tea, located near the main road in the Ganethenna area, is said to be a popular stop for motorists and passengers using the road.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), rescue operations are currently underway.

Three individuals trapped in the debris have already been rescued and admitted to Mawanella Base Hospital.

The incident has led to traffic restrictions, with traffic movement on the Colombo–Kandy main road temporarily restricted to one lane along that road section. Vehicular movement along this lane has also been halted to ensure safety, said police.

Authorities have warned that ongoing heavy rainfall increases the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and earth slips, particularly in the Pahala Kadugannawa area.

The public has been advised to use alternate routes, as the road remains temporarily closed from the Ganetenna area as a precautionary measure, police added.