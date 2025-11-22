Advisory issued for severe lightning

An ‘Amber’ advisory has been issued by the Department of Meteorology for severe lightning in several provinces and districts.

Accordingly, the advisory issued at 12.00 noon today (22) will be effective until 11.30 p.m.

Thundershowers accompanied with severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva, North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara districts, the Met. Department stated.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, it added.

Accordingly, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.