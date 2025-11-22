Supreme Court Justice Shiran Gooneratne appointed as Acting Chief Justice

Justice of the Supreme Court Anthony Lalith Shiran Gooneratne was sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake this morning (22) at the Presidential Secretariat, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Due to Chief Justice Preethi Padman Surasena’s travel abroad from 22 November 2025 to 27 November 2025, the President has made this appointment effective until the Chief Justice’s return to Sri Lanka, it said.

--PMD--