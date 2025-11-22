All Divisional Secretaries in Sri Lanka summoned to Colombo

All Divisional Secretaries in Sri Lanka summoned to Colombo

November 22, 2025   01:46 pm

All Divisional Secretaries across the island have been summoned to Colombo for a special discussion to be held today (22), the President’s Media Division (PMD) announced.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Main Hall of Temple Trees and will focus on raising awareness about the Government’s development programmes for 2026 and the ‘Praja Shakthi’ national programme, which aims to eradicate rural poverty and uplift local communities.

The discussion will be held under the patronage of the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

According to the PMD, Divisional Secretaries will be briefed extensively on the implementation of the ‘Praja Shakthi’ national programme, which serves as a flagship initiative to combat rural poverty at the grassroots level.

