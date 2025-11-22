Govt launches programme to convert old petrol three-wheelers to electric

The government has initiated a programme to convert old fuel-powered three-wheelers into electric vehicles, Minister of Science and Technology Chrishantha Abeysena announced.

He added that attention is also being given to the possibility of installing solar panels on the roofs of three-wheelers to further enhance energy efficiency.

Commenting on the initiative, Minister Abeysena said:

“Converting old petrol-powered three-wheelers to electric brings significant benefits. These vehicles can continue to be used, and there is no cost for petrol. The operating cost is about Rs. 5 per kilometre, and an electric three-wheeler can travel around 100 kilometres on a single charge. The conversion cost is estimated at around Rs. 800,000.”

The Minister further stated that the National Engineering Research and Development Centre (NERD) has already developed a new electric three-wheeler model.

He noted that the government hopes to enhance the vehicle further in collaboration with the private sector.

He also revealed that plans are underway to install solar panels on three-wheeler roofs to allow the vehicles to be powered, at least partially, by solar energy.

Research on this technology is ongoing, and according to the Minister, its success would represent a valuable long-term investment for the country.