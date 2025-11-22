Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe visits Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Saturday, months after securing bail in a high-profile public funds misuse case back home.

He was accompanied by his wife, Maithri Wickremesinghe, during the temple visit, which was held under tight security arrangements by local police.

Wickremesinghe and his wife arrived in India on Friday.

The world-famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple attracts thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad every day.

