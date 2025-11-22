Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended

Early landslide warning issued for several areas of the island owing to the prevailing heavy rain, have been extended.

Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 2:30 p.m. today (22) until 2:30 p.m. tomorrow (23).

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:

Galle District: Nagoda DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara District: Ingiriya, Walallawita and Bulathsinhala DSDs and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Yatinuwara DSD and surrounding areas

Kegalla District: Mawanella DSD and surrounding areas

Matara District: Pitabeddara and Kotapola DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Ratnapura, Kolonna, Kalawana, Ayagama, Balangoda, Elapatha, Kahawatta, Imbulpe and Nivithigala DSDs and surrounding areas

The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) warning advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:

Badulla District: Bandarawela, Haputale, Uva Paranagama, Kandaketiya and Haldummulla DSDs and surrounding areas

Colombo District: Padukka DSD and surrounding areas

Kalutara: Matugama and Horana DSDs and surrounding areas

Hambantota District: Katuwana DSD and surrounding areas

Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Thumpane, Ganga Ihala Korale, Ududumbara, Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale and Pasbage Korale DSDs and surrounding areas

Kegalle District: Aranayake, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana, Kegalle, Deraniyagala, Galigamuwa and Warakapola DSDs and surrounding areas

Matara District: Pasgoda DSD and surrounding areas

Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale and Ambagamuwa DSDs and surrounding areas

Ratnapura District: Embilipitiya, Kiriella, Opanayake and Weligepola, Kalthota DSDs and surrounding areas