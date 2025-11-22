Landslide warnings issued for several districts extended
November 22, 2025 05:31 pm
Early landslide warning issued for several areas of the island owing to the prevailing heavy rain, have been extended.
Accordingly, landslide warnings issued by the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) will be in effect from 2:30 p.m. today (22) until 2:30 p.m. tomorrow (23).
The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSDs) that have been issued the Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings, advising people to remain cautious and vigilant, are as follows:
Galle District: Nagoda DSD and surrounding areas
Kalutara District: Ingiriya, Walallawita and Bulathsinhala DSDs and surrounding areas
Kandy District: Yatinuwara DSD and surrounding areas
Kegalla District: Mawanella DSD and surrounding areas
Matara District: Pitabeddara and Kotapola DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District: Ratnapura, Kolonna, Kalawana, Ayagama, Balangoda, Elapatha, Kahawatta, Imbulpe and Nivithigala DSDs and surrounding areas
The districts and Divisional Secretariat Divisions that have been issued with the Level 1 (Yellow) warning advising people to remain watchful, are as follows:
Badulla District: Bandarawela, Haputale, Uva Paranagama, Kandaketiya and Haldummulla DSDs and surrounding areas
Colombo District: Padukka DSD and surrounding areas
Kalutara: Matugama and Horana DSDs and surrounding areas
Hambantota District: Katuwana DSD and surrounding areas
Kandy District: Pathahewaheta, Thumpane, Ganga Ihala Korale, Ududumbara, Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Gangawata Korale and Pasbage Korale DSDs and surrounding areas
Kegalle District: Aranayake, Ruwanwella, Yatiyanthota, Rambukkana, Kegalle, Deraniyagala, Galigamuwa and Warakapola DSDs and surrounding areas
Matara District: Pasgoda DSD and surrounding areas
Nuwara Eliya District: Kotmale and Ambagamuwa DSDs and surrounding areas
Ratnapura District: Embilipitiya, Kiriella, Opanayake and Weligepola, Kalthota DSDs and surrounding areas