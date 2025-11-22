Section of Kandy-Colombo Road at Pahala Kadugannawa closed until tomorrow afternoon

A section of the Colombo-Kandy main road, which was closed this morning (22) following a landslide in the Ganethenna area of Pahala Kadugannawa, will remain closed until tomorrow (23) afternoon, Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath said.



Speaking to the media, the District Secretary said the road cannot be reopened for traffic at present since a large boulder is lodged between two concrete pillars near the landslide site, posing a significant risk of collapse at any time.



Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath further commented as follows:



“We have closed the road on both sides. We are trying to reopen it by Sunday evening, but the large boulder remains unstable. It is stuck between concrete pillars and could fall at any moment. Therefore, it is unsafe to reopen the road right now. So, we have deployed police officers to guide vehicles through alternative routes to ease traffic.”



He added that authorities are mindful of the Advanced Level (A/L) examinations scheduled for Monday.



“We also have an issue on Monday because the students sitting for the A/L exams will be traveling through this area,” he said.



“So, we’re hoping to at least open part of the road, start bus services from the Mawanella depot, and make sure students and especially teachers can get through from this route,” Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath added.

Meanwhile, the bodies of two more individuals who were trapped in the Pahala Kadugannawa landslide have been recovered, raising the total number of fatalities to four, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

Accordingly, three males and one female have died in the incident thus far while at least four others have been injured and hospitalized.

The DMC said that search operations are continuing amidst reports that more individuals could be trapped underneath the rubble.

Earlier, one person was confirmed dead, four others were hospitalized while several more remained trapped following the landslide near the Ganetenna Junction in Kadugannawa along the Kandy–Colombo main road.

Hospital sources confirmed that four individuals who were rescued following the landslide were admitted to the Mawanella Hospital.

The landslide reportedly struck a roadside shop, with earth and debris collapsing onto the shop and several vehicles.

The shop which sells snacks and tea, located adjacent to the main road in the Ganethenna area, is said to be a popular stop for motorists and passengers using the route.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), rescue operations are currently underway.

Authorities have also warned that ongoing heavy rainfall increases the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and earth slips, particularly in the Pahala Kadugannawa area.