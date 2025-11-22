Flood warnings issued for several areas due to heavy rainfall

Flood warnings have been issued to several areas by the Department of Irrigation owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall across the country.

Issuing a statement, the Irrigation Department noted that the upper catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu Ganga have received significant rainfall and that further rainfall continues to be experienced.

The Department of Irrigation said as a result, based on the analysis of water levels recorded by the river gauges maintained in the Kalu Ganga basin, there is a possibility of minor flooding in low-lying areas of the Bulathsinghala, Madurawala and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat divisions within the next 48 hours.

Accordingly, the Department stated that there is a high risk of temporary access roads across these low-lying areas becoming submerged.

Therefore, residents living in these areas as well as motorists traveling through them have been advised to take additional precaution by the Irrigation Department.