Flood warnings issued for several areas due to heavy rainfall

Flood warnings issued for several areas due to heavy rainfall

November 22, 2025   06:36 pm

Flood warnings have been issued to several areas by the Department of Irrigation owing to the prevailing heavy rainfall across the country.

Issuing a statement, the Irrigation Department noted that the upper catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin of the Kalu Ganga have received significant rainfall and that further rainfall continues to be experienced.

The Department of Irrigation said as a result, based on the analysis of water levels recorded by the river gauges maintained in the Kalu Ganga basin, there is a possibility of minor flooding in low-lying areas of the Bulathsinghala, Madurawala and Palindanuwara Divisional Secretariat divisions within the next 48 hours.

Accordingly, the Department stated that there is a high risk of temporary access roads across these low-lying areas becoming submerged.

Therefore, residents living in these areas as well as motorists traveling through them have been advised to take additional precaution by the Irrigation Department.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

SJB suspends membership of ex-Pannala PS member arrested over narcotics seizure (English)

SJB suspends membership of ex-Pannala PS member arrested over narcotics seizure (English)

Maha Jana Handa joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda (English)

Maha Jana Handa joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda (English)

Early childhood education policy framework launched  PM says reforms should benefit every child (English)

Early childhood education policy framework launched  PM says reforms should benefit every child (English)

MP Archchuna alleges death threats from NPP MP at Parliament Cafeteria (English)

MP Archchuna alleges death threats from NPP MP at Parliament Cafeteria (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-11-21

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin | 2025-11-21

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Minister denies certificate from public safety committee is required to obtain a police report (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)

Opposition parties split over attending Nugegoda public rally against govt (English)