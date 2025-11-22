Earthquake jolts Bangladesh again; third in 2 days

Bangladesh experienced another earthquake at 6:06pm today (22 November), a day after a powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted the country yesterday.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a light earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale shook Dhaka’s Badda.

Its epicentre was located about 6km east of the BMD Seismic Centre in Agargaon.

However, the US Geological Survey (USGS) did report a magnitude of 4.3 but said the epicentre was 11km west of Narsingdi.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) measured the magnitude at 3.7.

Earlier today, a minor earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook the Palash upazila of Narsingdi this morning. The epicentre of yesterday’s quake was also in Narsingdi.

Yesterday, a powerful 5.7-magnitude earthquake jolted Bangladesh, damaging multiple buildings in Dhaka and other districts, killing at least 10 people, including a newborn, and injuring hundreds.

Bangladesh sits on the collision zone of major tectonic plates, crossed by several active fault lines, placing the country at high seismic risk. The region has a long history of powerful earthquakes — five major quakes between 1869 and 1930 measured above 7.0 on the Richter scale.

Experts say the absence of strong earthquakes in recent decades should not be taken as reassurance, warning that this quiet period could be a precursor to a major event.

Seismic activity has increased in recent years. Of the 60 earthquakes detected since 2024, three had magnitudes above 4.0 and 31 ranged between 3.0 and 4.0. With rapid urbanisation and weak building standards, the country remains dangerously exposed.

Dhaka is considered one of the world’s 20 most earthquake-vulnerable cities.

Source: TBS

--Agencies