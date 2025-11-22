Death toll in Pahala Kadugannawa landslide climbs to six, rescue operation concludes

Another individual trapped in the Pahala Kadugannawa landslide has been found dead, bringing the total number of confirmed fatalities to six.

According to hospital sources and the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), a total of ten individuals were discovered under the rubble following the landslide.

Four survivors are currently receiving treatment in hospital, while the remaining six have been confirmed dead.

Rescue operations have now concluded, authorities said.

The landslide reportedly struck a roadside shop at around 9:00 a.m., with earth and debris collapsing onto the shop and several vehicles.

The shop which sells snacks and tea, located near the main road in the Ganethenna area, is said to be a popular stop for motorists and passengers using the road.

Meanwhile, the incident has led to traffic restrictions, with traffic movement on the Colombo–Kandy main road temporarily restricted to one lane along that road section. Vehicular movement along this lane has also been halted to ensure safety, said police.

Authorities have warned that ongoing heavy rainfall increases the risk of landslides, rockfalls, and earth slips, particularly in the Pahala Kadugannawa area.

The public has been advised to use alternate routes, as the road remains temporarily closed from the Ganetenna area as a precautionary measure, police added.