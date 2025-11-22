Spill gates of several reservoirs opened due to heavy rainfall

November 22, 2025   09:13 pm

Four spill gates of Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened due to heavy rainfall in catchment areas.

Accordingly, the Wariyapola Divisional Irrigation Office stated that the spill gates have been opened by two feet each, resulting in a total discharge of 5,600 cubic feet of water per second.
 
Meanwhile, six spill gates of the Thabbowa reservoir have been opened by one foot, resulting in a total discharge of 1,220 cubic feet of water per second into the Mee Oya, the Department of Irrigation said.
 
The water levels of several rivers have also reportedly increased due to the heavy rainfall that lashed several areas yesterday (21).
 
The Irrigation Department stated that the water level of the Kalu Ganga is continuing to rise to a minor flood level in the Millakanda area.
 
The Department further stated that the water level of the Gin Ganga has risen in the Baddegama and Thawalama areas, while the water level of the Nilwala River has risen in the Thalagahagoda and Panadugama areas.

 

