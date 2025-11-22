A section of the Kandy–Colombo main road in the Ganethenna area of Pahala Kadugannawa which was cordoned off this morning (22), following the landslide near the Ganethenna Junction, will remain closed until further notice.

Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath stated that the section of the main road passing through Ganethenna has been closed and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

He noted that rescue operations have been temporarily halted due to continuous heavy rainfall in the area.

According to the District Secretary, the risk of further landslides remains high, and authorities have decided to resume operations tomorrow morning, depending on weather conditions.

Herath further stated:

“Steps have been taken to close this area, and vehicular movement is not possible. We will inform the public once the road is safe to reopen. Until then, the road will remain closed for the safety of residents and motorists.”

The District Secretary also cautioned the public not to visit the area, stating that authorities would not allow anyone to enter. He added that police officers had been deployed to close the road, as the location remained extremely unsafe.

At least six persons died following the landslide that occurred in the Pahala Kadugannawa this morning.