Every citizen of this country must be allowed to live freely -President

November 22, 2025   10:23 pm

Every citizen of this country must be allowed to live freely, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake emphasized during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat today (22).

President Dissanayake held a meeting with leaders and representatives of Tamil and Muslim opposition parties to discuss the programmes currently planned for Sri Lanka Day, which is scheduled to be held this December.

During the meeting, the President said every citizen of this country must be allowed to live freely while respecting all religious and cultural identities and without being subjected to discrimination. 

Accordingly, the Head of State invited all political party leaders to support the programme that the government is implementing towards this objective.

Sri Lanka Day is being planned with the vision of bringing together all communities to foster greater understanding among people and to build a peaceful and harmonious Sri Lanka, according to the communiqué issued by the President’s Media Division. 

During the discussion, the ideas and proposals of Members of Parliament representing all communities were sought, the PMD added.

The President has also advised the organising committee to design the programmes and plans in a manner that enables everyone to participate together, without division, the PMD stated further.

