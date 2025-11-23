Fairly heavy rainfall expected in parts of the island today

Prevailing showery condition over the island is expected to continue further during the next few days, the Department of Meteorology said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Northern and North-central provinces and in Trincomalee and Batticaloa districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other areas of the island after 1.00 p.m, today (23), it said.

Heavy falls above 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-western, Northern and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm are likely at some places in the other areas, it added.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.