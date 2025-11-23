Flood warnings issued for low-lying areas of Deduru Oya and Attanagalu Oya

The Irrigation Department has issued a warning of potential flooding situation in several low-lying areas of Deduru Oya and Aththanagalu Oya Basin.

Issuing a statement, the department stated that the water level in the Deduru Oya is close to overflow level due to significant rainfall in the upper and middle catchment areas of the Deduru Oya basin.

The statement also stated that the spill gates of the Deduru Oya reservoir have been opened, resulting in a total discharge of 19.400 cubic feet of water per second and that the amount is likely to increase further in the future depending on the water capacity currently being received by the reservoir.

The Irrigation Department has warned that a flood situation may occur in the low-lying areas of the Divisional Secretariat Divisions of Wariyapola, Nikaweratiya, Mahawa, Kobeigane, Bingiriya, Pallama, Chilaw, Arachchikattuwa and Rasnayakapura in the Deduru Oya basin.

Meanwhile, a considerable rainfall had occurred in most of the catchment areas of Attanagalu Oya Basin as of 6.00 a.m. today (23), the department said.

The department by analyzing the current rainfall and river water levels of Hydrological Stations in Attanagalu Oya, has warned that there is a possibility of a flood situation in some of low-lying areas of Attanagalu Oya and Uruwal Oya valleys situated in Diwulapitiya, Mirigama, Attanagalla, Mahara, Gampaha, Minuwangoda, Ja-ela, Katana and Wattala Divisional Secretariat Divisions within next 48 hours.

The statement stated that owing to this situation, there is a possibility of inundating some of the roads running through these low-lying areas at some places.

The department further requested to pay high attention in this regard by the residents and motorists travelling through those areas.