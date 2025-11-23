Woman hacked to death over personal dispute in Pottuvil

November 23, 2025   09:11 am

A woman has been reportedly hacked to death using a mammoty in the 12th post area of Hulannuge in Pottuvil.
 
According to police, the incident took place last evening (21).
 
The deceased has been identified as a 55-year-old woman, who was a resident of Hulannuge, Pottuvil.
 
According to police, preliminary investigations have revealed that the crime has stemmed as a result of a personal dispute.    
 
A 59-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident, police stated.
 
The Pottuvil Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

 

