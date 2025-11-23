Kadugannawa Landslide: Army engaged in restoration activities, police issue alternative routes

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) states that the Sri Lanka Army in Beragala is currently engaged in restoring the area affected by the landslide that occurred in Pahala Kadugannawa yesterday (22) to its normal condition.



The NBRO stated that steps have been taken to close a section of the Kandy–Colombo main road in the Ganethenna area of Pahala Kadugannawa area for the next 24 hours.



Accordingly, the Kegalle District Secretary Jagath M. Herath urged motorists to use alternative routes.



The NBRO announced to use the alternative routes from Colombo via Kurunegala to Kandy, from Colombo via Karandupana to Kandy, from Colombo via Mawanella, Hemmathagama, Rampala to Kandy, and also from Colombo via Mawanella, Ganewatta Junction via Kovil Kanda to Pilimathalawa, Kandy.



The NBRO further stated that arrangements have been made to provide safe transportation for candidates facing the G.C.E. A/L examination in Kandy and Kadugannawa areas tomorrow (24), through the Mawanella and Kadugannawa depots.



The NBRO also announced that the District Secretary had cautioned the public not to visit the area, stating that authorities would not allow anyone to enter, adding that police officers had been deployed to cordon off the section of the road, as the location remains extremely unsafe.