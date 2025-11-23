Commuters to pay bus fares using bank cards from tomorrow

Commuters will be able to pay bus fares using bank-issued credit and debit cards on buses equipped with ticket-issuing machines with effect from tomorrow (24).

Accordingly, the inaugural program is scheduled to be held tomorrow morning at the Makumbura Multimodal Transport Center.

The program, jointly conducted by the Digital Ministry and the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, is scheduled to be held under the patronage of the Minister of Transport Bimal Rathnayake.

Speaking in Parliament recently, Minister Rathnayake said that the issue of passengers not receiving balance money after paying bus fares had become a significant concern and that introducing card payments would help address this problem.

He further noted that fraud and corruption related to bus fares remain widespread, and many had requested the option to pay bus fares using bank-issued credit and debit cards as a solution in this regard.