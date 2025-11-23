Over 1,000 arrested in Nation United island-wide anti-drug raids

November 23, 2025   11:26 am

More than 1,000 individuals have been arrested yesterday (22),  during the nationwide operation launched to eradicate drugs from the country under the theme “Nation United – National Drive”, aimed at eradicating narcotics from the country. 

Accordingly, during these operations, police seized 319 grams of heroin, 01 kilogram 585 grams of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’), 02 kilograms 586 grams of hashish, cocaine and several other toxic drugs.  

The police have obtained detention orders against 21 suspects for further investigations while 29 others were sent to rehabilitation, police said. 

