Thousands of Australians without power after tropical cyclone hits Northern Territory

Thousands of people in Australia’s Northern Territory were without power on Sunday after a tropical cyclone brought destructive winds to the region, including capital Darwin, overnight.

Fina, a category three cyclone, was on Sunday clocking wind gusts of up to 205 kph (127 mph) as it moved away from Darwin after passing the city late on Saturday as a “severe tropical cyclone”, the nation’s Bureau of Meteorology said.

For residents of Darwin, population of around 140,000, Fina conjured painful memories of Cyclone Tracy, which wiped out much of the city on Christmas Day 1974, killing 66 people, in what was one of Australia’s worst natural disasters.

Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro said about 19,000 people had lost power due to Fina, which had also caused property damage and submerged roads, but resulted in no injuries to residents.

“This cyclone saw a territory that was united and prepared for what was to come,” Finocchiaro said in a media conference televised from Darwin.

Authorities urged residents of Darwin, a northern garrison city, to stay clear of downed power lines, as crews started damage assessments.

Darwin International Airport, which closed on Saturday as a precaution over Fina, said on Sunday it was “working to re-establish operations as soon as it is safe to do so”.

Category three tropical cyclones, two levels below the highest danger rating, typically damage structures, crops and trees and cause power failures, according to the weather bureau.

In March, ex-tropical cyclone Alfred hit neighbouring Queensland, closing schools and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power.

