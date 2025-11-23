Death toll due to adverse weather climbs to 09 across the island

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) states that the death toll due to adverse weather conditions has risen to nine.

Director of the DMC, Pradeep Kodippili said that the prevailing heavy rainfall has caused flooding in several areas, while multiple incidents of rocks falling onto roads have also been reported.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) announced that landslide warnings have been further extended for 10 districts.

Senior Geologist at the NBRO, Dr. Wasantha Senadeera, stated that the warnings issued for several Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Galle, Kandy, Kegalle, Matara, Ratnapura, Badulla, Hambantota, and Nuwara Eliya remain in effect.

According to the Meteorological Department, many parts of the island have been experiencing rain for several days due to prevailing atmospheric disturbances.

Heavy showers are expected to continue during the evenings, the Department added.

The strong winds that swept through Nagoda had caused trees to fall on power lines along the Mapalagama–Galle main road, disrupting traffic.

Heavy rainfall prevailing in the Matara district had resulted in flooding in several areas of Deniyaya town, the Department said.

Accordingly, security forces had assisted in providing transportation for residents whose daily activities were disrupted.

The Matara–Kotapala road was completely blocked due to flooding in the Baddanwala area of Urubokka.

According to the Matara District Relief Services Center, 363 individuals from 100 families have been affected by the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Uruboku Oya had overflowed near Katuwana town last night (22), inundating the town and surrounding areas.

With the ongoing heavy rainfall, many low-lying areas and roads in Bulathsinhala, Kalutara, were also flooded, the Department added.