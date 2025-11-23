Locomotive Engineers to halt train services from Mahawa over elephant-train collisions

November 23, 2025   01:05 pm

The Locomotive Operating Engineers’ Union has announced that goods and fuel trains operating from Mahawa to Trincomalee, Batticaloa, and Kankesanthurai will be withdrawn from service.

Union General Secretary Chandana Wiyanduwa stated that the withdrawal of fuel and goods trains will take effect from midnight today (23).

In addition, the Union noted that the night mail train is also expected to be withdrawn from service tomorrow (24).   

The General Secretary, Wiyanduwa further stated: 

“Currently, train operations have been severely disrupted due to elephant collisions. Elephant collisions between Mahawa and Trincomalee, Mahawa and Batticaloa, and Mahawa and Kankesanthurai are causing damage to both the elephants and the train. As locomotive drivers, we cannot control this. Therefore, train operations have been severely disrupted because we are unable to stop the train immediately. Therefore, we cannot be held responsible for this.”  

Wiyanduwa pointed out that due to the increasing frequency of elephant collisions, operating trains through these areas may become impossible in the future, resulting in significant delays for passengers.

He further added that the union has repeatedly informed the government and the department over the years that drivers should not be held accountable, and although they have urged authorities to take action, no positive response has been received to date.

 

