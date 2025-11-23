Heavy showers above 100mm likely at some places this evening

An ‘Amber’ level advisory for heavy rains has been issued until 8.30 a.m. tomorrow (24), by the Department of Meteorology.

Prevailing rainy conditions are expected to continue in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North-western provinces and in the Mannar, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, the Met. Department stated.

Accordingly, heavy showers above 100mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Meanwhile, the general public has been advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by heavy rain, strong winds and severe lightning during thundershowers.