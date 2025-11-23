Complaint lodged with CID over reports that A/L question paper was leaked

November 23, 2025   01:40 pm

The Department of Examinations has lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) requesting an investigation into reports claiming that the Economics question paper of this year’s GCE Advanced Level examination (A/L) had been leaked prior to the exam.

According to the Department of Examinations, the complaint was submitted last week by the Deputy Commissioner of Examinations.

In recent days, various reports circulated on social media alleging that the A/L Economics question paper had been leaked.

The Examinations Department stated that it conducted an internal inquiry into these reports, but no concrete evidence was found to confirm such an incident.

However, the department further noted that a formal complaint was lodged with the CID to initiate the necessary steps for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.

