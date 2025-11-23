Sri Lanka stands ready to deepen cooperation with China  FM

November 23, 2025   02:17 pm

Sri Lanka stands ready to deepen cooperation with China based on equality and mutual respect, Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath stated.

Amid rising global uncertainties, Sri Lanka is keen to expand ties with China based on equality and mutual respect, so as to deliver greater benefits to the two countries, the Foreign Minister noted.

The foreign Minister made these remarks at a special event held in Colombo.

Meanwhile, foreign Minister Vijitha Herath is of the view that recommendations for formulating China’s 15th Five-Year Plan have set out the direction for China’s next stage of development and injected renewed confidence into the world.

Herath said Sri Lanka attaches great importance to practical cooperation with China and highly appreciates China’s stable economic growth and technological innovation, adding that China’s achievements in poverty reduction, scientific progress and industrial upgrading highlighted the value of long-term planning and policy continuity.

“China’s development successes are not accidental but the result of the high-quality implementation of successive five-year plans, which offer important inspiration for Sri Lanka’s future,” said foreign Minister Herath.

