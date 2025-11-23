Youth arrested with more than 1kg of Ice in Madampitiya

A youth has been arrested for the possession of more than one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) at the Mihijaya Sewana Housing Scheme in Madampitiya, police stated.

He was arrested during a raid conducted based on information received by the Madampitiya Police, during which 1 kilogram and 310 milligrams of Ice were seized.

The suspect is a 28-year-old resident of Colombo 15.

The Madampitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.