Over 132,000 tourists arrive in November

A total of 132,783 tourists have arrived in the country thus far in November, data from the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) shows.

According to data released by the SLTDA, a total of 31,554 tourists have arrived from India which accounts to 23.8%. Furthermore, 16,603 persons from Russia, 10,196 from Germany, 10,099 from the United Kingdom and 5,689 French nationals have also visited Sri Lanka in the month of November.

Meanwhile, the number of tourists arrived in Sri Lanka in 2025 has increased to 2,023,470 with the release of the latest figures for November.

Among them, 454,959 individuals are from India, 184,926 from the UK, 150,243 Russia, 126,481 from Germany and 117,755 are from China, the SLTDA noted.