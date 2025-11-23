Canada says it will resume US trade talks when appropriate

November 23, 2025   03:35 pm

Canada will resume trade discussions with the United States “when it’s appropriate,” Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Sunday, noting he did not have a pressing issue to address with President Donald Trump.

Trump last month suspended the talks over an anti-tariff advertisement issued by Ontario’s provincial government.

“We are very busy with the future of Canada, and with new partnerships. There will be conversations with the president, probably in the next two weeks,” Carney told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 leaders’ meeting in Johannesburg. “We will re-engage when it’s appropriate.”

Carney reiterated that he was open to dialogue.

“I don’t have a burning issue to speak with the president about right now. When America wants to come back and have the discussions on the trade side, we will have those discussions.”

Canada wants a deal to lower import tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos imposed by Trump.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

