Two dead in separate road accidents
November 23, 2025 04:04 pm
An individual has died in a road accident that occurred along the Ratnapura – Embilipitiya road in Udawalawa, police stated.
According to police, the accident took place when a car collided with a bus.
The driver of the car, who sustained critical injuries, passed away after being admitted to the Embilipitiya Hospital.
The deceased has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of Badalkumbura.
Meanwhile, a cyclist was killed in another road accident that occurred along the Panadura – Kalutara road in Kalutara North.
The accident was a result of a van ramming onto a bicycle.
Police stated that the victim was a 30-year-old resident of Kalutara.