Two dead in separate road accidents

An individual has died in a road accident that occurred along the Ratnapura – Embilipitiya road in Udawalawa, police stated.

According to police, the accident took place when a car collided with a bus.

The driver of the car, who sustained critical injuries, passed away after being admitted to the Embilipitiya Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as a 51-year-old resident of Badalkumbura.

Meanwhile, a cyclist was killed in another road accident that occurred along the Panadura – Kalutara road in Kalutara North.

The accident was a result of a van ramming onto a bicycle.

Police stated that the victim was a 30-year-old resident of Kalutara.