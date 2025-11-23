Pahala Kadugannawa: Alternative routes announced for students travelling to A/L exam centres

Alternative routes and emergency contact numbers have been issued to students travelling to their Advanced Level examination centres tomorrow (24), as well as for relevant officials, following yesterday’s landslide in Pahala Kadugannawa.

Due to the emergency situation that has arisen, the Kandy – Colombo main road will remain closed until further notice.

Therefore, the Disaster Management Centre has announced alternative routes for students travelling to their examination centres.

Pradeep Kodippili, the Director of the Disaster Management Centre stated that A/L candidates who were expected to travel along the main Kandy – Colombo road have been requested to use the following alternative routes:

From Ganetenne to Mahanthegama and travel towards both Kandy and Colombo

From Mawanella to Hemmathagama and travel towards both Kandy and Colombo

From Mawanella to Hatharaliyadda towards both Kandy and Colombo

From Rambukkana use the upcountry railway line

Meanwhile, a special Disaster Relief Operations Centre dedicated exclusively for Advanced Level examination candidates is also currently in operation, the DMC stated.

Additionally, if A/L candidates face any needs or difficulties due to the disaster situation, they have been requested to contact the following telephone numbers for necessary assistance and guidance:

Mawanella Zonal Education Director – 071 80 15 390

Mawanella Education Director – 071 816 64 01 / 071 81 66 401

Furthermore, candidates, parents, and guardians are advised to pay special attention to travel time when using these alternative routes.

At least six persons died following the landslide that occurred in Pahala Kadugannawa last morning (22).