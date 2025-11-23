Landslide in Pahala Kadugannawa not a risk to wider region - NBRO

The landslide occurred yesterday (22) in Pahala Kadugannawa is a localized risk confined to the immediate site and does not pose a threat to the wider region, Dr. Gamini Jayatissa, the Director of the Landslide Research and Study Division of the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) stated.

He made these assertions in response to social media claims suggesting that the entire Kadugannawa area is at high risk of landslides.

Dr. Jayatissa urged the public not to be alarmed unnecessarily.

He explained that the railway line in the area is situated entirely on solid bedrock and that the rock mass which slipped was merely a weathered fragment of the same bedrock located above the Kandy – Colombo main road.

According to the Director, there is no major risk to either the railway line or the main road, with the impact limited only to the specific affected locations.

He added that the road has been temporarily closed to clear the fallen rock debris and ensure the safety of the roadway before reopening.