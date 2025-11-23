Advisory issued for strong winds, heavy showers and rough seas

A low-pressure area has formed over the South Andaman Sea area and is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the South-east Bay of Bengal tomorrow, the Department of Meteorology said.

The low-pressure area is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the next two to three days, the Met. Department added.

Accordingly, the wind speed in sea areas east and south of Sri Lanka will increase to 55-65kmph at times with heavy thundershowers.

Meanwhile, seas east of Sri Lanka will be rough or very rough at times, the Met. Department said.

The naval and fishing communities have been warned not to venture to the sea areas until further notice. The naval and fishing communities operating in seas east of Sri Lanka have been advised to move away from the affected sea areas.

The Met. Department noted that a fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka on Tuesday.