Special transport arrangements for A/L candidates facing disaster-related disruptions

Special transport arrangements for A/L candidates facing disaster-related disruptions

November 23, 2025   08:04 pm

The Disaster Management Centre, in coordination with the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), has arranged a special transportation plan to assist Advanced Level examination candidates who are facing travel difficulties, following yesterday’s landslide in Pahala Kadugannawa.

The arrangement will enable students to reach their designated examination centres via the specified alternative routes, the Department of Examinations stated.

The Department further noted that, during emergency situations such as flash floods, the Disaster Management Centre has taken steps to provide the necessary transport assistance for candidates to travel to their exam centres without disruption.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage requested that any candidate who is unable to access the alternative transport options on examination days to contact the nearest Zonal Education Office or one of the following telephone numbers:

Disaster Management Centre Emergency Hotline: 117
Department of Examinations Hotline: 1911

The Commissioner General of Examinations also advised candidates to plan their travel ahead of time and arrive early at their examination centres considering the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Discussions held to strengthen Sri Lanka-EU ties during Deputy FM's visit to Belgium (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Govt. disputes opposition's claim that Nugegoda rally was a success (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)

Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating at a faster rate than any other currency  Wimal (English)

Concerns raised over medicine shortage and doctors' demands during Budget debate in Parliament (English)

Concerns raised over medicine shortage and doctors' demands during Budget debate in Parliament (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

SJB suspends membership of ex-Pannala PS member arrested over narcotics seizure (English)

SJB suspends membership of ex-Pannala PS member arrested over narcotics seizure (English)

Maha Jana Handa joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda (English)

Maha Jana Handa joint opposition rally begins in Nugegoda (English)