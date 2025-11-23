Special transport arrangements for A/L candidates facing disaster-related disruptions

The Disaster Management Centre, in coordination with the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), has arranged a special transportation plan to assist Advanced Level examination candidates who are facing travel difficulties, following yesterday’s landslide in Pahala Kadugannawa.

The arrangement will enable students to reach their designated examination centres via the specified alternative routes, the Department of Examinations stated.

The Department further noted that, during emergency situations such as flash floods, the Disaster Management Centre has taken steps to provide the necessary transport assistance for candidates to travel to their exam centres without disruption.

The Commissioner General of Examinations, Indika Kumari Liyanage requested that any candidate who is unable to access the alternative transport options on examination days to contact the nearest Zonal Education Office or one of the following telephone numbers:

Disaster Management Centre Emergency Hotline: 117

Department of Examinations Hotline: 1911

The Commissioner General of Examinations also advised candidates to plan their travel ahead of time and arrive early at their examination centres considering the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.